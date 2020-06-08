Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.61 Million Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,283 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of Pinterest worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,941 shares of company stock worth $7,154,032 in the last 90 days.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.