Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Smartsheet worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 881,635 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $7,273,237.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,815,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

