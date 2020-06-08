Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 18,057 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,697 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,552 shares of company stock worth $25,485,580. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.72.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.32 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

