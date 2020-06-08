Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

