Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

