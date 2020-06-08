Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,650,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,148,000 after purchasing an additional 409,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,760,000 after purchasing an additional 949,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

ELS stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

