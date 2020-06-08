Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,617 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 136,113.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,468,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,301 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

