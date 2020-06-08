Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 32,835 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 18.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 99.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

