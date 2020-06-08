Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

