Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Hess by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

