Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 203.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,719 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Compass Point lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $89.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

