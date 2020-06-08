Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 166.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Roku by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Roku by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roku by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,184,614 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $104.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

