Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,149 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NYSE SLG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

