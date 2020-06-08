Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of News worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after buying an additional 6,247,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $54,094,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after buying an additional 2,520,054 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,506,399 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $10,737,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NWSA opened at $12.96 on Monday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

