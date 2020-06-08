Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $100.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSE CPK opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 109,829 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $8,346,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $7,837,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

