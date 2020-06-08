Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,989 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

