Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 4,455.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,504.17 ($59.25).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,593.50 ($60.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,949.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,051.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 32,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

