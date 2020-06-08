Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $72.91

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after buying an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 183,440 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 183,440 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.61 Million Holdings in Pinterest
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.61 Million Holdings in Pinterest
Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 18,057 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 18,057 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc.
Immunomedics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.
Immunomedics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report