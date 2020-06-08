Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $72.91

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after buying an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.