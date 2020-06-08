Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 60,812 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,812 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.15% of NeoGenomics worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 918.31 and a beta of 0.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

