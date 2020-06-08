Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,745,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of P H Glatfelter worth $33,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

GLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of GLT opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $783.87 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.