Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 6,149 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Varian Medical Systems worth $34,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAR opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

