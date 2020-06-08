Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.02% of SPX Flow worth $36,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX Flow by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 122,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,749,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPX Flow by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.90.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.