Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 7,568 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BCE were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 90.15%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

