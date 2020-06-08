Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,460,953 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 152.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,953 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Envista worth $36,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $165,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,637,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Envista by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Envista by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Envista by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,862,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,844,000 after acquiring an additional 572,651 shares in the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

