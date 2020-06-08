Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $952,000 Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 874.17 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

