Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $3,119,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

