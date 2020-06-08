Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,869 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $18.25 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

