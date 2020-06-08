Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Qorvo by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,669 shares of company stock worth $2,681,300 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

