Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 154,710 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

