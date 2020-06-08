Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $645,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,196,000 after purchasing an additional 576,402 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $192.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.87. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. CME Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

