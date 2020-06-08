Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

Nordson stock opened at $200.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,785. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

