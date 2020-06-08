Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 212,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.