Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 400 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after purchasing an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $147.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.