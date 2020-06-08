Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

