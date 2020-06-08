Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

