58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.42% of 58.com worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WUBA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 58.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 58.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 58.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of WUBA opened at $51.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. 58.com Inc has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WUBA shares. CICC Research downgraded shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.