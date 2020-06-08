Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

