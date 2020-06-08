Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of IDACORP worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 83.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

