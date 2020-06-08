Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.96% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $28,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,827,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,971,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.38, a PEG ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.30. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.