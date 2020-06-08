Franklin Resources Inc. Has $27.45 Million Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,854,476 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of APA stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.