Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $26,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 211.58 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $82,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,180 shares of company stock valued at $124,289 and sold 122,776 shares valued at $2,025,642. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

