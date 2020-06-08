Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 636,066 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.63% of Simply Good Foods worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. White acquired 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Also, Director James E. Healey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,151.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

