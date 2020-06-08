Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $30,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Uniqure by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Uniqure by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

