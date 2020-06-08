Franklin Resources Inc. Has $29.53 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $29,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

