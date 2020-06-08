Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,196,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,815 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,594,000. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,195,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,063 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

