Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 18,111 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 403,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.