Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,776,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 332,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Crescent Point Energy worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

CPG stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

