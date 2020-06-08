Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,967,351 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $451,080 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

