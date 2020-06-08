Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.40 Million Holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,174 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of China Telecom worth $26,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 439,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in China Telecom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 51.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHA opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $51.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.