Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,863 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

